ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl who was killed in a boat crash has been memorialized with a mural at a zoo in Attleboro that features butterflies and painted rocks thanks to a foundation formed in her honor.

The mural in memory of Olivia Knighton was unveiled at the Capron Park Zoo on Saturday. The butterfly-themed wall honors the 11-year-old who died in July of 2023.

“My hope was to honor Olivia’s memory, her spirit, and to just give a beautiful place for people to come and remember her,” said artist Jen Sunday. Animals and art were two things Olivia loved, her parents said.

“It’s been a year-long project and to see it come to fruition and to see what it looks like now is breathtaking,” her father, Brad, said.

The Olivia Knighton Foundation raises funds for protecting animals, child welfare and education programs in New England. It donated $25,000 to the zoo.

Learn more: https://www.oliviaknightonfoundation.org/

