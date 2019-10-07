AUSTIN, Texas (WHDH) — A young girl living with cerebral palsy shocked her mom by walking without help from her walker or braces.

Lovely Janae video recorded her daughter, Love, walking across her living room in Austin, Texas.

“Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around,” Janae wrote on Facebook. “She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me it’s my 6 year old princess.”

The video quickly went viral on social media.

