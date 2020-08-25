Young girl on float rescued after being swept out into water off Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl on float had to be rescued after she was swept out into the water off Swampscott on Tuesday, officials said.

The child was floating in the water when winds blew her out of the reach of her parents, according to the Swampscott Fire Department.

The harbormaster quickly responded and retrieved the child without incident, the department said.

An EMS crew examined the girl at the scene and found no injuries. It’s unclear if she was taken to the hospital for evaluation or returned to her parents.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)