NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl recently visited the Norwood firefighters who helped her last week after a tree branch fell on her foot at a local playground.

The incident happened near 10 a.m. Thursday at Father Mac’s Playground during a Norwood Recreation Summer Camp session.

Officials said several camp attendees were seated under a tree when part of the tree snapped. The town of Norwood said several children were hurt and three were taken to area hospitals.

While the emergency response continued, officials said firefighters focused on one girl who had her foot trapped under the tree branch. Crews ultimately used inflatable bags to lift the branch off the girl before paramedics brought her to the hospital.

Suzanne Vanhoesen, a nurse who lives near the playground, described helping the girl before the firefighters arrived. She said she assessed the girl’s injuries and reassured her that she would be OK.

“She asked me if she would walk again,” Vanhoesen told 7NEWS. “I said ‘I think you definitely will.’ I said ‘This is really good that you can feel me touching and wiggling your toes.’”

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Norwood Firefighters Local 1631 union said the injured girl, named Mariam, visited firefighters earlier in the day.

The union posted a picture of Mariam using crutches and standing with firefighters.

“We are happy to report Mariam is doing great and will soon be back to enjoying this summer, Great Job Group 2!” Local 1631 said. “And we’re glad to see you’re doing better Mariam!”

