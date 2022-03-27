EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60 young ladies in Everett got a first-hand look at a career as a police officer or firefighter at the city’s first annual Girls Day Saturday.

The city partnered with state and local police, as well as fire departments for the event at the Everett Recreation Center.

There, first responders lead hands-on activities and demonstrations throughout the day. Officers also led K9 demonstrations and let the girls meet their explosive detection K9, Mary.

The young women who came learned about the technology that first responders use, fingerprinting, mock crime scene investigations, and even got to visit the firehouse.

The girls also got to look inside a police cruiser and saw a surprise helicopter landing at Glendale Park.

“To get into the state police, all you have to do is want to learn, and you have to be a good person,” one trooper said. “I’ve got a couple of daughters and I tell them all the time, learn as much as you can from as many people as you can. So this seems like a good learning opportunity to do this camp, and I’m really glad that this happened today.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)