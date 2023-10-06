SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A young golfer from Somerset recently received a top honor when she was chosen to golf with some sports legends at an invitational in California.

Reese Hunsinger is just nine years old. Already, though, she’s playing on courses professional golfers dream about.

“I’m just really happy that I get to play the game,” Hunsinger told 7NEWS.

Hunsinger was recently selected by golf performance company Foresight Sports to play at three renowned California golf courses including the world famous Pebble Beach.

Excited to hit the course, Hunsinger is one of just four youth players participating in the Legends Invitational, a Navy Seal fundraising event over Veterans Day weekend.

Through the event, NFL legends, other sports greats and Navy SEALS will be paired with participating golfing foursomes as a “celebrity captain” for each team.

“I was hoping I could play with Tom Brady,” Hunsinger said.

Along the way in her golfing journey, Hunsinger has had some help from her father.

Speaking this week, Hunsinger’s father said he is trying to keep a healthy balance of work and play on the course.

“She is here four to five days a week with me and we make it fun,” said Michael Hunsinger. “It’s not a grind all the time, but she’s here putting in her time.”

As Reese learns how to drive the ball and drive the golf cart, for Reese and her dad, the experience of golfing is as much about spending time together as it is about spending time on the green.

“It’s really fun because I get to play with kids my age and I get to hang out with my dad a lot,” Reese said.

Reese said one of her biggest dreams is to play at St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)