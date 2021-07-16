TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A young man died after being ejected from his car during a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway, south of Route 38, around 2:20 a.m. discovered that a young man had been ejected from the car, according to state police.

He was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the car was southbound on I-495 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest on the northbound side, state police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately avaiable.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

