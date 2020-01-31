Young man hit, killed by commuter rail train in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young man was hit and killed by a commuter rail train in Concord late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person possibly struck by a train at the Conant Street crossing found a man, about 18 years old, had trespassed on the tracks before getting hit, according to transit police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing but transit police say foul play is not suspected.

