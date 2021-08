MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy from Marshfield known for being a super fan of Aquaman has died.

Danny Sheehan died following a battle with brain cancer.

He gained attention after Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa sent Danny his own trident.

Mamoa wrote Danny a note that read, “Can’t wait to ride some dolphins with you Danny!”

Danny was 7 years old.

