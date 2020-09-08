Young men confess to lighting firework in Lynnfield family’s yard, homeowners not convinced it was random

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video captured the moment a person set off a firework in a Lynnfield family’s yard Monday night.

The Caggiano family said they thought they were targeted because of a Balck Lives Matter sign they have planted in their yard.

“I was angry, I was hurt, I was horrified,” Carly Caggiano said.

“Immediately thought it had to do with the signs, my daughter was upset, I was upset, police were great they responded quickly,” Caggiano’s husband Jason said.

Police said that three young men under the age of 18 have turned themselves over to the authorities in conection with the incident and have met with the Caggiano family.

“Very thankful they came forward to apologize, especially to my daughter,” Jason said.

According to investigators, the young men chose the house at random and not because of the signs out front.

The Caggianos said they are not convinced.

“It’s a little weird,” Jason said. “This is the only yard in 30 or 40 houses with a sign on it.”

Following the incident, community members came out to show their support for the family and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There was a line of cars out front this morning with flowers and gifts and t-shirts for the kids,” Carly said.

As police continue to investigate the incident, they confirmed there has been an uptick in racially motivated attacks in the area. To this, the Caggianos say that is unacceptable.

“We are not going to give up, this is so important and so important for our children right now,” she said. “To learn to just stand up for people.”

Officers are working with school officials to come up with a restorative justice plan for the three juveniles involved.

