LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WHDH) — Three young men stopped to help a woman whose wheelchair got stuck where a sidewalk ends in Lakewood, Colorado on Saturday.

Video recorded by Holly Bolesky shows the strangers lifting the woman from the dirt patch and onto the road.

They then made sure the woman got to the sidewalk safely.

