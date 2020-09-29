Young mother dies after violent Groveland crash with 2 child passengers

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A young mother who had a 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-toddler in the backseat has died from the injuries she suffered when she crashed into a parked car in Groveland overnight.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 97 found a heavily damaged vehicle that had slammed into a parked car and debris scattered in the road, according to police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.

The baby and toddler were both conscious and alert, police said. They were picked up by a family member.

It’s not yet clear if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

