WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Weymouth boy is getting some star treatment from the New Kids on the Block.

After attending his first concert at Fenway Park on Friday, Connor Stuart was devastated to find out someone had swiped his souvenir T-shirt.

“It was fun but at the end, some lady just ran up to me and took my shirt and just walked away,” he said.

His sister Caitlin McArthur took to social media in a viral post about the theft.

“The post just exploded. I had to take my Twitter off of private with the amount of direct messages and retweets to show Connor. Like, ‘Hey you’re being such a good big sister can you show this to your brother or can we send him something,” she explained. Even Donnie Wahlberg caught wind of the incident.”

He sent them a video message saying he’s got the stuff to make this right.

“I just wanted to see my little brother smile because of course he was upset and for him to get that message, I was just blown away by the fact — I know he’s from here but for him to see this from his hometown and for him to respond to it was just crazy,” she said.

Going to the show was a special moment for the siblings who say their father, who passed away 9-years-ago, was a big fan of NKOTB. Caitlin said they would all listen to their music together.

“We would always drive around the car, softball games, school, he would just blare music,” she said.

The family said Wahlberg has promised to send Connor a care package filled with plenty of NKOTB merchandise.

