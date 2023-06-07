A young New England Patriots fan whose jersey was ruined after he broke his arm on the playground got a special surprise and a message from the QB.

Ashton Turmel, of Delaware, was playing on the playground when he broke his arm and ruptured a major artery in his arm. As he was being rushed to the hospital, paramedics were forced to ruin his favorite Tom Brady jersey.

The doctor who saved his arm, Dr. E.J. Caterson, also a Pats fan, reached out to his former colleagues at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Soon after, Ashton received a personalized message from Mac Jones and a signed Mac Jones jersey from the team.

