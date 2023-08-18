BOSTON (WHDH) - Four young teens were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a random attack in the area of the South Bay Mall, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area were approached by a victim who said they had just been attacked by a group of juveniles and was kicked and punched but managed to get up and get away, according to Boston police.

As officers were speaking with the victim, the y say the four juveniles began to yell at the victim before walking down the middle of the street, obstructing the flow of traffic. The juvenile group was screaming obscenities at another juvenile causing a large disturbance in the road, according to police.

All four juveniles were placed under arrest are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court for the following charges:

A 13-year-old girl was charged with; Delinquent to Wit; Interference with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with; Delinquent to Wit; Assault and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon to wit Shod Foot, Affray, and Resisting Arrest.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with; Delinquent to Wit; Affray, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with; Delinquent to Wit; Assault and Battery by Means of Dangerous Weapon to wit Shod Foot, Affray, and Resisting Arrest.

