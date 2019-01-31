Young Woburn fan gets new haircut with Patriots, Super Bowl logos

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One New England Patriots fan showed his support with a fresh new haircut, complete with the Super Bowl and New England Patriots logos on the sides.

“I was like let’s do it,” said Liam McGuire, 7, who gets a new Pats logo designed into his haircut every year the team goes to the postseason. “To make the Patriots win.”

At Woburn Barbershop, Darren Healey does the artwork.

“Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, I’ll do the Celtics. He had the shamrock back in March,” Healey said. “He just wanted something that was totally different. The whole logo. Now he wants to do the Super Bowl logo. I”m a big Pats fan, so sounds good to me.”

So, what’s the most exciting part for McGuire?

“That I get the new Super Bowl logo,” he said.

And perhaps we are biased, but we think it makes him the coolest kid in school.

“We were at a place in Burlington where someone says, ‘I think this is the kid that was on the news last night,’ and when we sat down she saw the back of his head, ‘This is the kid that was on the 7News last night with his Patriot logo,'” said Liam’s mother, Christina McGuire.

Yes, Liam’s ‘do has made the evening news before as in just before the AFC Championship. Let’s hope this new cut has the same dose of good luck.

“Go Pats,” Liam said.

