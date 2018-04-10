Young woman killed in early morning crash in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire police say a young woman was killed early Tuesday morning after her vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in Plaistow.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision along Main Street.

Police say officers found a Honda CRV, driven by 22-year-old Ashley Cournoyer, of Kingston, that had veered into a heavily wooded area.

Cournoyer was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear what caused her to crash.

A section of the road was closed for about three hours as officers investigated at the scene.

No additional details were available. An investigation is ongoing.

