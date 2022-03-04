MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a woman injured in a hit-and-run in Medford says his daughter is on the road to recovery.

Brooke Rosselle, 22, was exiting the rideshare car with her boyfriend in the area of 125 Harvard St. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a passing vehicle hit her, according to Medford police.

Rosselle was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in serious condition.

Almost a week later, she is alert and talking, according to her father, Paul Rosselle. He said her skull was fractured in three places and her leg is broken but she has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit.

Her father said she will need surgery to repair the damage done to her leg.

The driver who hit Rosselle initially fled the scene but turned himself over to Medford police on Sunday evening.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her medical expenses.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)