MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young woman who was struck by a motorist as she got out of a rideshare vehicle in Medford over the weekend remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Brooke Rosselle, 22, was exiting the rideshare car with her boyfriend in the area of 125 Harvard St. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a passing vehicle hit her, according to Medford police.

Rosselle suffered head injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where police say she remains in serious condition.

The driver who hit Rosselle turned himself over to Medford police on Sunday evening. His name has not been released because he has not been officially charged yet, police noted.

Police are also in possession of the car suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Witnesses say Rosselle’s boyfriend cradled her on the pavement until emergency crews arrived.

“He was holding her and she wasn’t moving,” Nakita Sconsoni recalled. “He seemed very, very distraught…Screaming the whole time.”

Susan Keating says her son saw the driver briefly stop before rushing off.

“He looked out his window because he heard the bang,” she said. “He saw the guy get back in his car and rush off. That was surprising to him.”

An investigation is ongoing.

