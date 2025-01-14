BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bridgewater State student is now the youngest active pilot in the Massachusetts wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

First Lieutenant Kaci Leonard is also the only woman currently serving in the group.

But she knows another member of “the wing” very well, her father.

Kaci’s father, Greg, served in the wing for 27-years.

Kaci says she was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Something Greg says came as a surprise.

“After seeing my father in the Civil Air Patrol my whole life, I realized that flying was so cool and I just knew I had to be a pilot,” said Kaci.

“There was a speaker talking about jobs within the aviation community,” said Greg. “He went around the room and said ‘who wants to be a pilot?’ Kaci was a couple rows in front of me. I see her raise her hand. I thought ‘huh, is that Kaci?'”

Civil Air Patrol is a public service organization that acts as the civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force.

Kaci joined as a cadet in 2018 at just 15-years-old.

She earned her private pilot’s license in 2022 and became an adult member of the Civil Air Patrol the following year.

She says growing up, her dad taught her so much.

“I did get many opportunities to go flying with dad through the years,” said Kaci. “My first time at an airport was at six months old at an airshow in Taunton. So I’ve definitely grown up around planes for my entire life.”

Kaci’s father says he’s eager to watch his daughter’s dream take flight.

“It’s gonna be a journey,” said Greg. “This is just the beginning.”

“It is just the beginning, but I wouldn’t be where I am without this guy right here,” said Kaci.

