CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin, New Hampshire man was charged with threatening to murder a United States senator, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Hampshire announced Friday.

Brian Landry, 66, allegedly called a district field office of a senator and left a voicemail on May 17, 2023 that threatened the official “in connection with the official’s performance of official duties,” according to court documents.

Investigators determined the phone number was associated with Landry.

“Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper,” Landry allegedly said in the voicemail, “and unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking….,” followed by multiple expletives

While he admitted to calling the senator’s office, he “did not initially recall exactly what he said in the voicemail,” the U.S. Attorney’s office announced. Landry appeared in court Friday afternoon and faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to 3 years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

