BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of trying to steal catalytic converters from a Burlington car dealership was arrested early Wednesday morning thanks to an alert manager.

Burlington Motors Manager Tim Hubbard saw through surveillance video people attempting to break into vehicles on the property around 4:45 a.m.

He called Burlington police, who responded and interrupted the attempted theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles.

The suspects fled in a vehicle onto Route 3 but one person, later identified as Damon Bonnell, 44, of Pelham, New Hampshire, got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, police said.

He was arrested after a short foot pursuit and is facing charges of two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, breaking and entering motor vehicle at night, and attempt to commit a crime — larceny over $1,200.

Hubbard has a message for anyone thinking of breaking into the dealership in the future.

“Don’t come here. I got cameras everywhere. You’re gonna get caught,” he said, adding that these thefts are “an ongoing problem. It really is. It’s not right.”

Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said that “This incident is a good example of cooperation between police and a local business owner helping to prevent a more serious crime and additional damage to property. I’d like to commend this business owner and thank him for his quick response.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, or anyone who spots suspicious activity in town, is asked to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

