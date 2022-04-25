TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating reports that a plane was hit by a bullet at the airport in Gardner.

The fuel tank was ruptured by a bullet, investigators say, as the single-engine Cessna 172 came in for a landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Templeton around 12:30 p.m.

“Put a knot in my stomach, it’s pretty bizarre,” said the plane’s co-owner Dominic Scalera.

The student pilot, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was about a thousand feet in the air when he heard a loud pop and then smelled fuel. He quickly landed, spotted the hole and then contacted the authorities.



“If it wasn’t intentional then it was just stupidity,” said Scalera. “You’re lucky you didn’t kill anybody and you’re an idiot. You’re the kind of person who shouldn’t be allowed to have a gun.”

Scalera said it will take between $500 and $1,000 to get the plane ready to fly again.

No injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.

