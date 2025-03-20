SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing man, seen struggling to swim in a frigid lake, was pulled to safety by first responders in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Owen Bouffard is the rescue diver credited with swimming out to the man and bringing him back to safety.

“You’re moving with a purpose for sure,” said Bouffard. “Luckily, I was able to walk through the water ’cause I had my suit on, and there was police already underneath the bridge. I was able to give them my tagline, and I said ‘I’m going in, hold onto this.'”

Shrewsbury police had been looking for the 40-year-old man reported missing. They spotted him around 8 a.m. under the Route 9 Bridge in the water.

“He was in distress,” said Shrewsbury Police Lieutenant Mike Vitols. “He was yelling up to the officers on the bridge that he needs help.”

Police used “Manny tubes” as part of their operation to save him.

The tubes, a nod to Worcester police officer Manny Familia, who drowned last year trying to save a teenager.

His family donated the rescue device to police in an effort to prevent future deaths.

“If we didn’t have that, it might’ve been a different outcome today,” said Vitols.

“It’s a vital tool, and I think it’s definitely what helped save this person’s life today,” said Michael Guarino, Shrewsbury firefighter.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. A team effort across agencies, to save a life.

“We’re very grateful that we were able to save him today,” said Vitols.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)