‘You’re nothing without your employees’: Diner owners in RI surprise staff with bonuses

COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) - The owners of a restaurant in Rhode Island called a staff meeting to surprise their employees with bonuses.

Ernie Nardolillo, one of the owners of The Olde Theater restaurant in Coventry, told his staff that all of the owners decided to put in $15,000 to give everyone a bonus for what they have done during the pandemic.

The owners said they wanted to surprise their staff of 60 and show their appreciation for all the hard work they have done.

The big bonus was more than double their average weekly pay.

“To be honest I held back tears, it was cool,” Chad Picozzi, a cook at the diner said. “Makes you feel good, makes all the effort and the battles you go through well worth it.”

“They’re a part of our team just as much as the four of us are, without them we couldn’t do what we do,” Nardolillo said. “You’re nothing without your employees.”

