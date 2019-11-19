FORT WORTH, Texas (WHDH) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas have released bodycam video that recorded the dramatic rescue of an 8-year-old girl who had been kidnapped in broad daylight back in May.

Officers with shields and a battering ram stood outside of a hotel room on May 19 as they demanded 51-year-old Michael Webb to open the door.

After multiple commands and several bangs on the door, Webb eventually opened it, allowing officers to take Webb into custody as they searched the room.

One officer spotted the 8-year-old girl curled up in a ball in a laundry basket in the corner of the room.

Another officer picked her up and carried her to a police cruiser outside.

“Are you OK?” the officer asked.

“Yeah,” she replied.

“You’re safe. We got you,” the officer added.

Webb kidnapped the girl while she was out on a walk with her mother down a neighborhood street on May 18, according to prosecutors at Webb’s trial.

He allegedly admitted to authorities that he fought off the girl’s mother and drove the child to a hotel room, where he held her captive.

A family friend had spotted Webb’s Ford sedan and called 911.

Webb was sentenced to life in federal prison last week.

Northern Texas District Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said, “My hope is that this family and this community will find solace in knowing that he will never be able to harm another little child again.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)