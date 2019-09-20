In this July 27, 2018 photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed a major rollback of Obama-era regulations on coal-fired power plants, striking at one of the former administration’s legacy programs to rein in climate-changing fossil-fuel emissions. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

BOSTON (AP) — Climate change activists are expecting thousands of people to participate in environmental demonstrations in the Boston-area as part of a global, youth-led day of action.

The events begin Friday morning in Cambridge, where activists will gather near the Harvard and MIT campuses before marching to Boston City Hall and the Massachusetts State House.

Workers from Google, Microsoft and Amazon based in Cambridge are also expected to walk out in protest of their companies’ environmental policies.

Gina McCarthy, who headed up the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, is among the keynote speakers at the Boston rally.

Local organizers say they want Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a climate emergency.

They also want lawmakers to pass laws prioritizing those affected by poverty and pollution and want Massachusetts to stop using fossil fuels.

