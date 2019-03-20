Youth baseball coach pleads guilty to charge involving minor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island prosecutors say a youth baseball coach from Connecticut accused of soliciting a minor has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the case.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman says 33-year-old Christopher Merchant, of Canterbury, Connecticut pleaded guilty Wednesday to interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and transporting child pornography.

Merchant’s attorney declined to comment.

Weisman says Merchant acknowledged sending sexually-graphic messages and photographs to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. He says Merchant also acknowledged arranging a meeting at a Warwick hotel, where he was arrested Jan. 25.

Merchant was communicating with an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.

Weisman says Merchant, a Connecticut little league vice president and coach, had child pornography on his phone.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)