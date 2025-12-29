BOSTON (WHDH) - Puck drop at TD Garden looked a little different on Sunday as a smaller group of athletes took center ice.

The Boston Bruins and TD Garden hosted the TD Bank Mini One-on-One Tournament with local youth hockey players, which is now in its 53rd year.

Forner USA Hockey President Ronald DeGregorio called it an unforgettable experience.

“They come on the ice and we have a fun time and that’s what it’s all about, a fun learning experience,” he said.

Parents and players agree.

Parent Amy Ditzel said, “I think it’s great to see the girls having the same opportunities.”

And it’s fun for family members and friends, who get to see their favorite players up on the big screen.

“I’m watching my sister and then I’m playing after,” said Caroline. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a lot of people don’t get to do it.”



