Hockey rinks are reopening in Massachusetts on Saturday with some new guidelines because of the coronavirus.

State guidelines call for face masks to be worn at all times inside of rinks and are only permitting two adult spectators per player for youth ice hockey games.

Siblings of players are also allowed, but locker rooms are closed for the time being.

