OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Oxford Board of Health is recommending a town curfew due to the risk of Eastern equine encephalitis, a dangerous mosquito-borne illness.

Anger boiled over at a Board of Health meeting Wednesday, after the board voted to adopt a curfew that parents and coaches fear could shut down youth sports. The board approved a set of recommendations, based on state and federal guidelines, to protect the town from EEE.

The recommendations include finishing all outdoor activities by 6 p.m. in September and by 5 p.m. in October.

An Oxford resident recently contracted the potentially-fatal disease and Massachusetts now considers Oxford to be at “critical risk” for EEE.

“This would basically shut our entire season down. If they kick us off the fields, we wouldn’t have anywhere to play, practice at all,” said Bobby Poirier, president of the Oxford-Webster Youth Football and Cheer Association.

Many of the association’s members were at the contentious meeting, attempting to ask questions and voice concerns.

However, the board’s chair insisted the recommendation was not a ban.

The Board of Health said local schools can make accommodations to follow the guidelines, like moving some sports indoors or to weekends.

According to a memo from the town manager, organizations that choose not to follow the recommendations can still use the public fields if they agree to release the town from any liability. However, Poirier fears that will not be the case.

“Five years ago in 2019, we were recommended to get off the fields then and decided to stay, and they ushered us off the fields anyway,” Poirier said.

After COVID-19 canceled seasons for so many young athletes, he said he doesn’t want to see that happen again.

“We want to be able to play. We understand those risks and are willing to take it to continue on with our season,” Poirier said.

According to the Town of Oxford, there isn’t enough money in the budget to spray for mosquitoes, which is why officials say placing curfews on town properties is necessary.

