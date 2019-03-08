Youth tennis instructor arrested on child pornography charges

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old youth tennis instructor in Rhode Island was arrested Friday on child pornography charges, officials said.

Thomas E. Gallagher, of Newport, is facing a possession of child pornography charge after an Internet Crimes Against Children task force secured an arrest warrant based on evidence obtained during a recent investigation, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Gallagher has since been arraigned and released on $50,000 bail. A judge ordered him to stay off the internet and have no contact with minors.

For the past 15 years, police say Gallagher has been employed as a tennis instructor at the Spouting Rock Beach Association, also known as Bailey’s Beach Club. He also worked as a substitute teacher and part-time youth tennis coach at Saint Michael’s Country Day School and as a coach at the Newport Recreation Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding Gallagher is asked to contact Rhode Island State Police at 401-921-1170.

An investigation is ongoing.

