YouthConnect helps at-risk youths access skills they need to succeed

BOSTON (WHDH) - See how young people take positive steps with the help of YouthConnect, a program offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

YouthConnect’s clinical social workers in Boston police stations help high-risk youth and families achieve their goals and live healthier lives. WHDH produces a video for the annual YouthConnect breakfast event, now in its ninth year.

To learn more about YouthConnect, please visit www.bgcb.org/youthconnect.

