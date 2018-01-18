(WHDH) — YouTube is making a virtual rinse of all videos portraying the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

The streaming site said it will remove any of those videos when they are flagged.

The channel will also be given a strike for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.

The challenge encourages teenagers to eat the laundry detergent pods like candy.

Some videos showed people cooking with them.

Even Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has said some strong words for anyone looking to try out the dangerous trend.

“What the heck is going on people! Use Tide Pods for washing, not eating,” said Gronkowski.

Proctor and Gamble, the company that owns Tide, said it is working with social media networks to remove the videos.

