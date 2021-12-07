BOSTON (WHDH) -

For one day only, parking was free in Boston.

Because of the Amazon Web Services outage, the city’s ParkBoston app couldn’t be used to pay for parking and officials were not ticketing for unpaid meter violations Tuesday, the Boston Transportation Department tweeted.

But parking officers continued to ticket for all other violations, BTD said. And they expect to resume normal ticketing and payments at parking meters Wednesday.

Note: ticketing is only suspended for unpaid meter violations this evening. All other violations will be enforced. Please plan to pay at the meter with a card or coin tomorrow as we resume normal ticketing operations. — BostonTransportation (@BostonBTD) December 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)