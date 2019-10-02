(CNN) — America’s oldest operating brewery is teaming up with one of the country’s biggest chocolate brands.

D. G. Yuengling & Son announced Tuesday that it is creating a new beer with The Hershey’s Company.

They say the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter combines the flavors of chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts.

Yuengling described the end result as “a smooth, rich and delightfully chocolaty finish.”

The new chocolate porter will be available throughout much of the East Coast starting in mid-October.

But it will only be available on draft in bars and restaurants while supplies last.

