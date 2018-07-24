Z-Burger faces backlash for tweet featuring murdered journalist James Foley

BOSTON (WHDH) - Z-Burger is facing backlash for a tweet posted over the weekend the featured murdered journalist James Foley.

The since-deleted tweet, which was up for about an hour, showed a picture of the UMASS-Amherst grad moments before he was executed by ISIS back in 2014.

The post read: “When you say you want a burger and someone says OK, let’s hit McDonald’s.”

Foley’s mother, Diane, released a statement that read: “I am very saddened that Z-Burger would be so insenstive and ignorant of others’ pain while marketing their hamburger.”

The owner of Z-Burger said an outside company, Valor Media, is responsible for the tweet.

“I just don’t know what happened in this incident,” Peter Tabibian said. “I don’t want to make any excuses for Valor Media. We are investigating to see exactly what happened.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)