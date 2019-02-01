Zac Brown Band coming to Fenway Park, New Hampshire this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Zac Brown Band announced Friday that they will perform a show at Fenway Park this summer as part of a 36-show tour across the United States.

The Grammy Award-winning group is slated to stop in Boston on Aug. 31. They will also play a pair of shows in Gilford, New Hampshire, on June 7 and 8.

A show has also been scheduled for Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 9.

They’ll be joined in Boston by special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Tickets for the “The Owl Tour” go on sale on Feb. 15.

