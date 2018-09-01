Zakim campaign ‘devastated’ after volunteer struck, killed in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man volunteering for Josh Zakim’s campaign was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weymouth on Friday night.

Lionel “Lee” Godbout, 78, was struck on the Route 3 overpass while reportedly campaigning for Josh Zakim, Boston city councilor and candidate for secretary of state.

In a statement posted to Josh Zakim’s campaign Facebook page, Zakim said, “The Zakim campaign family is absolutely devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and campaign volunteer, Lee Godbout.”

“Yesterday I spoke with his wife, Kathy, and offered my condolences and the prayers and assistance of our entire team,” Zakim wrote. “Those who were there have offered statements to police and we will be offering them any needed support.”

Zakim canceled campaign activities on Friday night and urged all questions to be directed to “appropriate law enforcement officials.”

