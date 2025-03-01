LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the U.K.’s unwavering support, a day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy arrived to cheers from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St., where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London. Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine — and themselves — if the U.S. withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump’s televised berating of Zelenskyy.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the U.K. for their support and friendship.

After the meeting, Britain announced it was extending a 2.26 billion pound ($2.84 billion) loan to Kyiv for military procurement, with the money coming from the profits on frozen Russian assets. It’s Britain’s contribution to a $50 billion package of support pledged by the G-7 group of wealthy industrialized nations.

Zelenskyy thanked Britain in a statement on X, saying: “This is true justice – the one who started the war must be the one to pay.”

Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after meeting Zelenskyy, the prime minister’s office said.

The meeting comes the day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown when Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for U.S. support.

Zelenskyy had been poised to ink a deal to give the U.S. access to mineral riches as Trump pressures Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war with Russia. But he left town without signing anything.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to meet with Starmer on Sunday before the European summit, but the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before the meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

