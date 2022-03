BOSTON (WHDH) - Superstar actress Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted in Boston Sunday.

The pair were seen leaving a popular bakery and walking down Boylston Street across from Boston Common.

Zendaya was also in Boston last week, sharing a video of her shopping on Newbury Street.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)