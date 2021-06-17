BOSTON (WHDH) - Under the direction of a local lawmaker, Boston police are cracking down on boozy beach days.

City Councilor Ed Flynn said there have been numerous complaints of people ordering liquor deliveries to addresses near M Street or Carson Beach and then bringing the alcohol onto the sand.

“I asked the Boston police to be very aggressive in any company that delivers alcohol to the beaches of South Boston,” he said.

Alcohol-to-go sales have been extended by the state under special COVID legislation. But, Flynn called for a meeting between the Licensing Board and liquor stores to make it clear that this does not apply to public beaches and parks.

“We told them they need to be better neighbors and the days of delivering alcohol are over,” he said.

Those who live in the area say they are fed up with what has been going on.

“It’s pretty crazy. Very crazy. Not safe at all for the kids especially when you have kids running around. It’s not safe at all,” one neighbor said.

Flynn promises strict punishment for companies and individuals who don’t comply in keeping the beaches dry.

“We are going to have zero tolerance for that,” Flynn said. “I want them to be fined. I want them to be cited, including the people on the beach if they engage in that disrespectful behavior. They should be cited or fined as well, and maybe even arrested.”



