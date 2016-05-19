Zimmerman closes gun auction, doesn’t identify winning bid

George Zimmerman says he’s vetting bids after closing an auction for the pistol he used to kill unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin during an altercation.

The former neighborhood watch volunteer — who was acquitted in the slaying — says on his blog that the sale was successful, though he gives no details and says the buyer may choose to remain anonymous.

Details of the auction are unclear. The website believed to be the venue, United Gun Group, later said in a tweet that there were two auctions running simultaneously, one for pre-qualifed buyers and a “fake” one for the public.

Zimmerman had set the minimum bid at $100,000 and closed the auction midday Wednesday.

Critics have called it an insensitive move to profit on notoriety.