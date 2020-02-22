Zion Williamson just became the youngest player to score over 20 points in seven straight games

Zion Williamson, of the Duke University Basketball team, arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Zion Williamson may have only played 11 games this season, but the New Orleans Pelicans rookie is already making history.

On Friday night, 19-year-old Williamson became the youngest player in NBA history to score more than 20 points in seven straight games, according to the league.

The previous record belonged to Carmelo Anthony in 2004, when he was also 19 — so Williamson is in good company.

All this only adds to the excitement around Williamson, who was the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has garnered so much excitement, it’s been compared to LeBron James’ rookie days.

Williamson’s tendency toward 20-plus point games, though, is made even more significant by the fact that he has only been averaging around 27 minutes per game — little more than half of a full NBA game.

And he’s not just thriving in scoring. The former Duke University star is also averaging 7.2 rebounds per outing.

So even though Williamson missed the start of the season because of injury, he’s still one of the top names floated for Rookie of the Year.

The Pelicans will play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. Steph Curry — who’s been out for the Warriors due to injury — is a fan of Williamson, and praised his talent and passion last year.

