NEW YORK (WHDH) - A new mayor took charge in New York City just after the ball dropped to mark the beginning of the new year.

Zohran Mamdani, 34, was sworn in as mayor at an historic subway station. An immigrant from Uganda, Mamdani is the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

The Democratic Socialist promised to create a universal childcare program, to freeze rent for two million tenants, and to make city buses fast and free.

