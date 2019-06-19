Zoning approved for arts venue at Burton Snowboard warehouse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city has approved a zoning change so a local warehouse can be taken over by a performing arts venue.

The Burlington City Council voted Monday.

Burton Snowboards owns the warehouse. The concert venue is part of a plan for the company’s campus that includes a skate park, restaurant and brewery.

A South Burlington music venue called Higher Ground has applied to relocate to the warehouse.

Some nearby residents say a music venue could disrupt the neighborhood with noise, traffic and rowdy concertgoers.

The city councilors of neighboring South Burlington say they are worried about safety and that drunk concert attendees might go cliff jumping in Red Rocks Park across the street.

The Development Review Board will do a final analysis on the zoning discussion. South Burlington City Council leaders say they plan to participate.

