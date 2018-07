CAIRO, Egypt (WHDH) — A zoo in Egypt is being accused of painting stripes on a donkey to make the animal appear to be a zebra in hopes of tricking visitors.

One man posted pictures online, saying the animal clearly has donkey ears.

It also appeared the stripes on its face were smeared.

The zoo insists the animal is a zebra.

