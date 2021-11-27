STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Zoo New England welcomed its 1 millionth visitors for 2021 at the Stone Zoo Saturday.

The family won a lifetime membership to the zoo and a check for $1,000.

“We are celebrating having our first time ever having one million visitors in a single year, and it’s been a long-sought dream that we’ve been working really hard to achieve, and it’s finally come true,” said New New England president John Linehan.

