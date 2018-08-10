Zoo shares adorable video of newborn koala joeys

(WHDH) — Koala joeys at the Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast began to pop out of their mother’s pouches in August.

As summer temperatures rose, the cuddly koalas began to develop the independence to explore.

In a video shared by the zoo, a number of adorable little koalas can be seen clinging to their mother and peeping out from their pouches.

Several more joeys are expected to emerge over the coming months as part of the zoo’s breeding program for the vulnerable species, according to zoo koala keeper Kirsten Latham.

Video credit: Australia Zoo via Storyful

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)