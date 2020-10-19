Zookeeper fatally attacked by bears in front of terrified visitors

(WHDH) — An investigation is underway at an animal park in China after one of its zookeepers was fatally attacked by bears as a group of terrified visitors looked on.

A worker in the “wild beast area” at the Shanghai Wildlife Park was mauled to death on Saturday, the BBC reported.

Video of the incident reportedly shows zoogoers on a bus screaming in disbelief as a number of bears gathered around the victim.

In a statement, the park apologized to its visitors and said that it was “extremely distressed that such a tragedy occurred.”

The park added that it is currently working to improve safety management.

The wild beast area has since been closed.

